Silver Alert declared for missing Noblesville man

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared involving the disappearance of 79-year-old Barry Chanen.

According to the Noblesville Police Dept., Chanen is 5-foot-11, 169 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. Police say he was last seen wearing a polo shirt and jeans driving a white 2008 Honda Civic with an Indiana plate of 116BCG.

Chanen is missing from Noblesville and was last seen Aug. 5 at 9 a.m. The NPD is investigating the disappearance and said Chanen is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Chanen’s whereabouts can contact the NPD at 317-773-1300 or call 911.