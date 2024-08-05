Fans descend on Indianapolis Colts training camp

The Indianapolis Colts are back in action at Grand Park.

Colts Training Camp kicked off July 25, with three weeks of scrimmages and family-friendly activities.

Ken Pack of Carmel attended July 27 with his children, John Paul and Leo. Pack said having camp in Hamilton County provides an opportunity for local Colts fans to immerse themselves in the sport and get up close to the athletes.

“It’s a beautiful area up here,” Pack said. “It feels like you’re getting away from things even though we’re just down the road. It’s really nice to be able to make a day of it without having most of that day be traveling.”

Pack also said seeing the team in action is a positive experience all around, for himself and his kids.

“I’m high on them, and not just as a fan,” Pack said. “I actually think they have really good chances of some dramatic improvements on both sides of the ball.”

Tickets are required to enter training camp. All practices are free for fans 17 and younger. Tickets for Primetime Practice days Aug. 14 and 15 are $5 for people 18 and older. Proceeds of those sales benefit the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis.

Parking at Grand Park is $5 in advance and $10 at the lot.

In addition to watching drills and scrimmages, fans can participate at the 85,000-square-foot Colts City interactive area, which includes a turf field, inflatables and appearances by Blue and the Colts Cheerleaders.

For tickets and parking passes, visit colts.com/events/trainingcamp.