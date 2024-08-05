A path to the future: Residents participate in community workshop on comprehensive planning

Suggesting ideas for shaping the future, voicing concerns about development and highlighting what already works: Those were just a few of the hands-on activities completed by about 40 residents of Zionsville during the first community workshop July 29 on the development of the town’s comprehensive plan.

The comprehensive plan is being created by HWC Engineering, with participation from elected and appointed town officials, residents, businesses owners, civic groups and other community stakeholders. It will replace the town’s current plan, which was developed in 2003 prior to the inclusion of Perry and Union townships within Zionsville’s borders.

Town officials said the document is crucial to planning for Zionsville’s growth.

“Our comprehensive plan is decades old, and it’s really a patchwork of other plans that incorporated our documents into the current comprehensive plan,” said Mike Dale, Zionsville’s director of planning and building. “What we’re doing (with these workshops) is getting into what the new comprehensive plan should look like.”

Adam Peeper, community planner and project manager with HWC Engineering, said workshops help the planning process by hearing straight from residents what they like, what they don’t like and what they see as necessary for growth.

“I think Zionsville is really unique,” Peeper said. “There are 20,000 more people who live in Zionsville right now than when the last comprehensive plan was created in 2003. This is just such a special and exciting opportunity for (residents).”

Participants at the workshop met in small groups to discuss existing conditions in the town, identify opportunities and challenges for Zionsville, highlight positive assets of the town and discuss desired outcomes.

A recurring theme among participants was keeping the character of Zionsville intact. Participants were especially firm that when it comes to residential development, one thing they want to see excluded is apartment buildings.

“What people don’t want to see is more and more apartments. That really changes the character over time,” one resident told his table.

Residents said apartment living, to them, represents residential turnover. The concerns over additional apartments were prompted by the South Village planned unit development, a proposal championed by Mayor John Stehr to develop 110 acres between downtown and Old 106th Street. Although apartments were included as part of the overall plan, the PUD was pulled from consideration July 30.

“People don’t stay in an apartment for 20 or 30 years,” another participant said. “Not that there’s anything wrong with that, but it’s just not what this community is. We are different. And we are unique. And we are happy with that.”

Other issues discussed included preservation of rural areas, recreation, pedestrian safety, commercial development, retail and hotel development and taking advantage of development opportunities around the Indianapolis Executive Airport.

Those at the workshop said they would like to see the plan include a measurable metric to show how it is being used and where it can be amended.

Town officials said the public input is critical to the planning process.

“The Town of Zionsville is (its people),” Dale said. “It’s not so much the land, it’s not so much the property. All of those things are a reflection of who (the residents) are. So, when we are working on the comprehensive plan, think about this: This is your home. This is a reflection of you as the community of Zionsville. It’s not, as an employee of the Town of Zionsville, it’s not my vision. It’s not the consultant’s vision. And right now, there’s not a right or wrong about what that vision should be. We’re starting at the very beginning of this process to understand and capture what your value system is, what you consider the priorities for development, what should be saved and preserved in Zionsville and maybe things that shouldn’t be in Zionsville. It’s a blank slate.”

Dale said the plan will guide growth for future generations.

After the community engagement effort is complete, HWC will meet with the steering committee to develop initial recommendations for the comprehensive plan, as well as an economic plan and a transportation plan. A series of open houses will be held prior to the creation of a draft document.

The process is expected to take 18 months to complete.

The next community workshop is Aug. 6 at Indianapolis Executive Airport, followed by a workshop Aug. 15 at the Perry Township Fire Station. Both workshops begin at 6 p.m. and are open to the public.

A virtual community workshop will take place via Zoom at 6 p.m. Aug. 21. The meeting ID will be uploaded to the comprehensive planning website, uniquelyzionsville.com, as the date gets closer.

ZIONSVILLE’S COMPREHENSIVE PLANNING PROCESS

A comprehensive plan is a nonbinding long term strategic plan that municipalities use to guide decisions on growth and planning, including business, transportation, utilities, residential, recreational, zoning and safety issues. Indiana law requires municipalities to adopt a comprehensive plan in order to have a zoning ordinance.

The process includes formation of a steering committee, data collection and analysis, development of branding and community participation.

Besides community workshops, the town launched a website — uniquelyzionsville.com — which includes a community survey and an interactive map.

The survey has 18 questions, including what residents love about the town, would like to change and what amenities, projects or initiatives would benefit Zionsville. The survey also includes questions on quality of life, land use, recreation opportunities, economic development and housing.

The interactive map allows residents to drop a pin to highlight community assets, areas of concern, development opportunities or traffic/pedestrian needs.

The town allocated $450,000 for the comprehensive plan study as well as a transportation study, which will be completed concurrently by HWC Engineering.

Zionsville’s current comprehensive plan was completed in 2003, with amendments and updates made in 2010 and 2023.