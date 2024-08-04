Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area receives final approval

The Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission approved the City of Noblesville’s ordinance to establish a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area in downtown Noblesville July 25.

In April, the Noblesville Common Council unanimously approved the ordinance, making the DORA the first in Hamilton County.

“I applaud the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission for approving the DORA District for the City of Noblesville,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen stated. “The district will increase foot traffic, tourism and spending downtown, building on our commitment to supporting our small, locally owned businesses. The city has worked closely with local stakeholders, including (the) Noblesville Police Department, to ensure the district is enjoyed safely and responsibly by our community, visitors and business owners.”

Kari Clouse, owner of Karisma Boutique in downtown Noblesville, said the DORA will make visiting downtown more “inviting and relaxing.”

“To have the ease and comfort of being able to walk around and experience all of our amazing downtown shopping, restaurants and events versus being confined in one place makes the downtown Noblesville DORA a wonderful activation,” Clouse stated. “The DORA district will showcase our downtown square and surrounding area as a social, walkable area with plenty of entertainment, shopping and dining for every occasion.”

Willie Neiberger, director of operations at The Courthouse Club in Noblesville, said the DORA will “showcase our downtown square and surrounding area as a social, walkable area with plenty of entertainment, shopping and dining for every occasion.”

“We tried to design every part of our new restaurant to complement that vibrancy with modern and social at the core while still holding true to the classic character of the heart of the historic downtown,” Neiberger stated.

The Noblesville DORA will be operational this fall. For more, visit noblesville.in.gov/dora.