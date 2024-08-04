Bassoon band set for Symphony on the Prairie

Doug Spaniol knows his band has a unique approach to music.

“For the audience to hear a band of electric bassoons is unusual, a novelty,” Spaniol said. “The amazing thing is how we can make it sound like a regular old rock band using bassoons.”

This is the third consecutive year Rock E Bassoon will perform at Symphony on the Prairie at Conner Prairie in Fishers. Rock E Bassoon will open for Yächtley Crëw at 8 p.m. Aug. 10.

“From our perspective, playing at Conner Prairie is great,” said Spaniol, a professor of bassoon at Butler University. “It’s a great venue, lovely audience, awesome sound system and the weather is nice. It’s a great evening for everyone. It’s my favorite gig of all the gigs that I do and Conner Prairie is my favorite venue.”

Matt Gutwein formed the band with Spaniol, Mark Ortwein and Diana Ortega to play a set of Beatles music at the Tonic Ball in 2016. They enjoyed it so much they kept playing together. Eventually, Ortega moved from Indianapolis.

“Usually, it’s six electric bassoonists and a drummer,” Spaniol said.

The other members are Mike Muszynski, Kelly Swensson, Kara Stolle and drummer Craig Hetrick. Swensson and Stolle live in Zionsville and the other members live in Indianapolis. Ortwein, Muszynski and Hetrick are full-time ISO members.

Carmel resident PJ Woolston will sub for Gutwein at Symphony on the Prairie. An attorney, Gutwein is the only member who is not a full-time musician, Spaniol said.

“But he’s a very talented guy and really the mastermind behind Rock E Bassoon,” Spaniol said.

Spaniol said “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Uptown Funk,” “Crazy Town” and “Toxic” are among the songs the band performs.

“We do a lot of classic rock, but we also do Britney Spears, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, so more modern stuff,” Spaniol said.

Rock E Bassoon typically performs eight to 10 times per year.

For more, visit rockebassoon.com.