Carmel in brief — August 6, 2024

Correction – In the July 30 edition of Current in Carmel, a story on the Carmel school board approving a contract for the incoming superintendent misstated school board member Greg Brown’s position on whether the superintendent search should have been expanded beyond internal candidates. Brown said he believes Carmel Clay Schools policy requires the board to solicit applications from a wide geographical area and that he encouraged the board to do so.

Local Author Fair – The Carmel Clay Public Library, 425 E. Main St., will present the Local Author Fair 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 24. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with dozens of local authors representing a diverse range of genres. From established writers to emerging voices, the fair will showcase work by authors from Carmel and the surrounding area. Authors will discuss their writing, sell and sign books, and share insights into their creative process. Admission is free. Learn more at carmelclaylibrary.com/events.

Drones in use to improve electric grid – Duke Energy announced that it is deploying aerial drones to inspect overhead power lines and electrical equipment across Hamilton and Boone counties to improve power reliability and strengthen the electric grid. With drones, crews can safely and efficiently inspect areas that are difficult to access. The aerial vantage point allows the company to identify equipment that needs repair or replacement and to get a clear view of vegetation growth around power lines. Drone inspections are underway in Carmel, Cicero, Fishers, Noblesville, Westfield and Zionsville. Work in the area is scheduled to conclude by the end of August.

HWF class members from Carmel – Jessica Irvine and Kristina Wheeler of Carmel are among 22 people selected for Hoosier Women Forward’s Class Seven. Each year, HWF selects a diverse group to participate in a political and civic leadership training program designed to empower Democratic women to become more active participants in politics and leaders in their communities. Learn more at hoosierwomenforward.org.

School assistance for children of veterans – Operation Back to School — also known as the Military Family Relief Fund Back to School Program — provides financial assistance to Hoosier veteran families experiencing financial difficulties. Offered by the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs, the program offers $500 of assistance per qualified dependent for back-to-school supplies and other school-related expenses. Applications are accepted through Aug. 30. Learn more at in.gov/dva.

Class of ‘74 reunion – The Carmel High School Class of 1974 will have its 50th class reunion from 7 to 11 p.m. Aug. 24 at the VFW Post 10003, 12863 Old Meridian St., Carmel. For more or to RSVP, email Jocko Conley at [email protected] or call Jenny Johnson Rundle at 317-501-3034.

Flag disposal – American flags that are tattered and worn should be disposed of following federal guidelines, which include burning and proper handling of the ashes. Collection bins for flags in need of retirement can be found throughout Hamilton County, including VFW Stanley E. Banks, Sr. Post 10003, 12863 Old Meridian St. in Carmel; American Legion Post 173, 852 W Main St. in Carmel; VFW Ralph Lehr Post 6246, 654 S 9th St. in Noblesville; and American Legion Post 102, 9091 E 126th St. in Fishers.

HCE fleet to grow – Hamilton County Express will add six new minivans to its fleet this fall thanks to IndyGo, the largest public transportation provider in the state of Indiana, which awarded Hamilton County a grant worth $453,000. The grant award will facilitate the acquisition of six low-floor minivans that will be accessible for individuals with disabilities (including wheelchair users). The smaller vehicles will also provide easier navigation through city streets and parking lots than the larger buses operated by HCE. Delivery of the new vehicles is expected in early fall.

Art scholarship – At the Carmel High School Awards Ceremony, Liz Bowman and Theresa Green from the Eta Delta (Carmel) Chapter of Psi Iota Xi presented their annual art scholarship to graduating senior Lily Perkins. Perkins is planning on pursuing a degree in user experience design at Purdue University. This combines her passion for digital art and design as well as her desire to solve technological problems. Her parents are Eric and Emilie Perkins of Carmel. Psi Iota Xi is a Philanthropic Sorority, with chapters throughout the Midwest.

Support for seniors and caregivers – Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County, a nonprofit organization that provides support to Hamilton County residents 55 and older, hosts a caregiver support group and an aging well discussion group at the Westfield Washington Township office, 17400 Westfield Blvd. The free programming offers support for seniors and their caregivers within the community. The caregiver support group meets from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 8, Aug. 22, Sept. 5 and Sept. 19. The aging well discussion group meets from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 15, Aug. 29, Sept. 12 and Sept. 26. Register for programs by contacting Angie Anderson, Program Manager at Shepherd’s Center, at 463-238-1703.

Brooke’s Place seeks volunteers – Brooke’s Place for Grieving Young People is looking for volunteers to serve as support group facilitators for its westside, eastside and northside program nights. Volunteers provide a safe and supportive environment for young people, ages 3-29, and their caregivers, to grieve. Facilitators engage groups through conversation as well as age-appropriate therapeutic activities such as crafts and games. Facilitators serve families twice a month on either Mondays, Tuesdays or Thursdays. To learn more about becoming a facilitator or to apply, contact [email protected] or visit brookesplace.org/grief-support-volunteer.

Operation School Bell – The Assistance League of Indianapolis is seeking donations to support its Operation School Bell program, which provides apparel and shoes for thousands of underserved students in Indianapolis. Each student receives a duffel bag that includes a winter jacket, socks, shirts, pants, toothbrush and more. Learn more and donate at alindy.org/operation-school-bell-mailer.html.

Kinetic Advantage leadership changes – Carmel-based Kinetic Advantage, a national provider of floorplan financing services for independent auto dealers, has hired Brian Geitner as president and chief operating officer. Geitner served as president of NextGear Capital until 2016, when he joined Cox Automotive Media Solutions as its president, guiding the business units of Autotrader, Kelly Blue Book and Dealer.com. Geitner retired from Cox in 2018. Marty McFarland, Kinetic’s founder and president and chief executive officer, will remain as CEO. Randy Dohse, co-founder of Kinetic and former COO, will become chief revenue officer.

First Farmers Bank hire – First Farmers Bank & Trust has hired Doug Hill as vice president, senior commercial lender. He currently operates from the Carmel loan production office on N. Pennsylvania St. and will transition to the Carmel branch once it opens at 111 S. Range Line Rd. at the end of 2024. A commercial banker with more than 38 years of experience, Hill’s new role at First Farmers Bank & Trust will include managing and maintaining existing relationships, as well as developing new and existing businesses. Learn more at ffbt.com.

MJ Companies hire – The MJ Companies has appointed Bethany Peterson as senior vice president of employee benefits. In this role, Peterson will support the Carmel-based company’s continued growth and will lead the development of infrastructure for future market expansion. While Peterson will reside in the Denver market, she will lead the operations function for employee benefits nationally. Her focus will be building an aligned operational delivery model across The MJ Companies’ three markets (Indianapolis, Phoenix and Denver) to enhance the associate and client experience.

Top financial advisor – John Cate of Carmel was recently named to the 2024 Barron’s “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” list that ranked him as the No. 1 financial advisor in Indiana. He was also recognized on the Forbes “Best-in-State Wealth Advisors” list. Cate is a financial advisor with the Cate, Brunton & Luc Group, a Merrill Lynch Wealth Management company in Indianapolis. He graduated from the Miller College of Business at Ball State University.

‘Hamilton County Conversations’ – Invest Hamilton County has launched a podcast titled “Hamilton County Conversations,” which features leaders across various sectors in Hamilton County in discussions with Invest Hamilton County President and CEO Mike Thibideau. The podcast arose out of a desire to facilitate conversations around workforce development, quality of life and other issues of key concern to Hamilton County leaders, businesses and residents. Podcasts are released twice monthly and are available for listening through both Apple Music and Spotify. Learn more at investhamiltoncounty.com/engage/hamilton-county-conversations-podcast.

Gourmet Tastings at Regalique – Regalique, 110 W. Main St., Suite 120, in Carmel, is hosting Gourmet Tastings from 5 to 8 p.m. on Fridays. At the free event, guests can sample gourmet products, including chocolates, honey, cheese and more. Learn more at Regalique.com.

Peachey Fund raises $131K – The Catherine Peachey Fund raised $131,356 at the ninth annual “Wine Tasting with Peachey” event, held June 24 at the Indiana Design Center in Carmel. The record-breaking amount will directly support breast cancer research in Indiana, furthering the Peachey Fund’s mission to advance innovative and impactful research projects. The fundraiser brought together community members, researchers and supporters who enjoyed an evening of wine, small bites, researcher updates and inspiring stories. Learn more at peacheyfund.com.

Free sports physicals – Monarch Medicine, 90 Executive Dr. in Carmel, will offer free sports physicals from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday in July. Appointments can be made at monarchmedicine.org and walk-ins are welcome.

Vital records available online – Hamilton County has become the fourth county in Indiana to offer an online ordering system for birth and death certificates. Previously, birth and death records were only available in person or via mail-in application. Orders are processed within two business days, excluding weekends and holidays, and customers can choose mail delivery or pick-up. Newborn records may take 10 to 14 days to become available through the Indiana Department of Health’s vital records system. Certified birth and death certificates are $15 per copy, and online orders will incur a nonrefundable $5 service fee. To order, visit the Hamilton County Health Department’s online portal, hamiltoncounty.in.gov/255/Vital-Records.

Lung Support Group – Franciscan Health Indianapolis will host a monthly Lung Support Group hospital, 8111 S. Emerson Ave. in Indianapolis. The meetings will take place on the third Thursday of each month (beginning March 21) from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Cardiac Testing Conference Room. Meetings include a guest speaker and focus on lung education and treatment information. A light meal will be provided and a shuttle bus service is available. RSVP for meeting and transportation a week prior to the event. For more, call 317-528-8901 or email [email protected].

Free weather radios for hard of hearing – Hamilton County Emergency Management is giving away free weather radios to Hamilton County residents who are deaf and hard of hearing. Grant dollars allowed EMA to purchase hundreds of the radios that come equipped with a pillow shaker and strobe lights. Anyone who qualifies should contact Monica Peterson at [email protected] to receive a radio.

Divas bicycle program returns – The second year for IU Health Momentum Indy Divas presented by VQ Labs, a women’s bicycle riding and empowerment program developed to foster a welcoming environment for women of all ages, experience and abilities, kicked off April 11. The program offers weekly rides (road and off-road) through September for women who are seeking a healthy, active lifestyle and an opportunity to connect socially with other women of all cycling levels and abilities. The group meets at 6:15 p.m. on Thursdays at Indiana Members Credit Union, 3975 W. 106th St. in Carmel. Membership is $150, and no woman will be turned away because of inability to pay. Learn more at momentumindy.org/divas.