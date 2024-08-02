Willis visits with Shepherd Center of Hamilton County

Westfield Mayor Scott Willis joined a group of 25 seniors at Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County’s ‘Together Today’ event July 17 at CrossRoads Church in Westfield.

Willis discussed city news with the seniors in attendance, sharing plans for the future for the City of Westfield and engaging in a question-and-answer session on issues relating to aging.

“Together Today is a really great program for our seniors,” Willis stated. “It is a great way for seniors to interact with others and be more social.”

Shepherd’s Center of Hamilton County hosts a Together Today program every day of the week at a different location in the county. A free social program for residents 55 and older, the Together Today program is an opportunity for seniors to play cards, enjoy games, engage in conversations and attend educational programs.

Each session begins with social time with games and catching up with friends, and lunch is provided free of charge by donors. No reservations are required.

Monday sessions begin at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Church, 504 E. 146th St. in Noblesville. Tuesday sessions begin at 9 a.m. at CrossRoads Church, 19201 Grassy Branch Rd. in Westfield. In Carmel, the group meets Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. at Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 1605 E. 106th St. Thursday sessions take place in Fishers at 10:30 a.m. at Christ The Savior Lutheran Church, 10500 E. 126th St. The Friday group meets at 9:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 1207 Conner St. in Noblesville.

Learn more at shepherdscenterofhamiltoncounty.org.