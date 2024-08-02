Westfield Youth Assistance Program presents walk/run

The Westfield Youth Assistance Program will conduct its inaugural 2-mile walk/run event, The Double, from 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 17 at Cool Creek Park, sponsored by Hamilton County-based Valeo Financial Advisors.

The event will include a competitive division and a family fun portion, both designed to bring together Hamilton County and Westfield residents to support WYAP.

“We’re excited to launch ‘The Double,’ a 2-mile race that not only promotes fitness but also shows our commitment to doubling the impact of the Westfield Youth Assistance Program,” stated Dan Morrow, WYAP Board member and Run/Walk Committee chair. “This event brings our community together to support our youth and raise awareness for the vital resources WYAP provides. It’s all about coming together for a brighter future for Westfield’s kids and families.”

Proceeds will support WYAP’s services, including mentoring, tutoring, mental health support, camps and other enrichment activities. WYAP officials report a drastic increase in need as Westfield has continued to rapidly expand.

Registration is available online for $20 per participant through July 31, with family prices available. Registration will increase Aug. 1. Register at youthassistance.org/westfield under the events tab.

Celebrating its 15th year, WYAP is a nonprofit organization that serves youth ages 3-17 who are facing challenging life circumstances. WYAP coordinates community services and resources to help youth and empower parents and caregivers.