Posh Picnic to support Coxhall Gardens

Posh Picnic co-chair Sandra Pirkle views the sixth annual event as more than simply a fundraiser for the Coxhall Guild.

“Our goal is to make Carmel and the surrounding areas aware of this historic site, which is the mansion, and what a neat area this is for creative play and community activities, because they rent the pavilions we helped purchase,” Pirkle said. “Another goal is to help Hamilton County Parks to support the Hamilton County Master Gardeners.”

The Posh Picnic is from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Coxhall Gardens Cripe Pavilion in Carmel.

“We can have a total of 20 tables,” said Tina Malone, who serves as the other co-chair. “(They are) very creative tablescapes.”

Tablescapes will be judged at the start of the evening, and prizes will be awarded for the following categories: Most Posh (elegant), Most Creative, People’s Choice and Spirit of Indiana. The Spirit of Indiana is a new award featuring anything that has to do with Indiana, Pirkle said.

Guests are encouraged to arrive between 2 to 4 p.m. to set up and decorate their tables. Tables and chairs for up to 10 guests will be provided, along with white tablecloths.

MGS DJs will provide the music and Carmel City Councilman Jeff Worrell is the master of ceremonies.

Pirkle said murals on the walls in the tunnel underneath the walking bridge is one project the fundraiser will support. The paintings will be of birds, plants and flowers in the property’s gardens.

“We’re thinking about having the original piano repaired that (former owners) Jesse and Beulah Cox had in the mansion, so we can host concerts in the mansion,” Pirkle said. “We’re trying to support the Hamilton County Parks for their summer concerts, and we’re trying to support Carmel Symphony Orchestra for their events.”

Transportation to the event tent will be provided from the Coxhall Mansion parking lot.

For more, visit coxhallguild.com.