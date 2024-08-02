Current Publishing
You are at:»»Indiana State Fair features new foods, glowing art
Indiana State Fair features new foods, glowing art
Carmel resident Shelly Odendahl displays two of Urick Concessions Taste of the Fair entries: Peanut Butter & Jelly Chicken Wings and the All-American Mary. Other new items by Carmel-based Urick Concessions this year are the Cotton Candy Margarita, Cookie Butter Elephant Ear and Bratzilla. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)

Indiana State Fair features new foods, glowing art

0
By on Indiana, Carmel Community, Fishers Community, Lawrence/Geist Community, Noblesville Community, North Indy Community, Westfield Community, Zionsville Community

The Indiana State Fair previewed several new food items and attractions Aug. 1, including Taste of the Fair treats and beverages and an illuminated art installation. The fair, themed “The Art of Nature & Fun” this year, runs Aug. 2 to 18 (closed Mondays) at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St. in Indianapolis. Learn more at IndianaStateFair.com.

AA COM 0813 State Fair 2
“All the Flowers Are for Me: Turquoise” by Indianapolis-based artist Anila Quayyum Agha will be on display in the Harvest Pavilion throughout the fair. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
AA COM 0813 State Fair 1
Shane Wagner, owner of Zionsville-based SW Concessions, puts the finishing touches on The Everything Fry, curly fries topped with cheese, bacon bits, ranch, pulled pork and barbeque sauce. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
AA COM 0813 State Fair 4
Lawrence resident Ammar Atia makes a sample of the Chocolate Caramel Coffee “The Triple C” Float, which will be sold at Hook’s Drug Store Museum during the fair.(Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
AA COM 813 State Fair 5
Clermont resident Jessica Orme of Nitro Hog BBQ displays the Fried Sugar Biscuit ‘n BBQ with Apple Butter Sauce.(Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
Share.