Indiana State Fair features new foods, glowing art

Carmel resident Shelly Odendahl displays two of Urick Concessions Taste of the Fair entries: Peanut Butter & Jelly Chicken Wings and the All-American Mary. Other new items by Carmel-based Urick Concessions this year are the Cotton Candy Margarita, Cookie Butter Elephant Ear and Bratzilla. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
The Indiana State Fair previewed several new food items and attractions Aug. 1, including Taste of the Fair treats and beverages and an illuminated art installation. The fair, themed “The Art of Nature & Fun” this year, runs Aug. 2 to 18 (closed Mondays) at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St. in Indianapolis. Learn more at IndianaStateFair.com.