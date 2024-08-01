Young Carmel golfer’s first hole-in-one makes 10th birthday unforgettable

It was a birthday Tyler Schneider will never forget.

Schneider sank his first hole-in-one on his 10th birthday July 21 at Ulen Country Club in Lebanon. Schneider was playing for Broadmoor Country Club in a PGA Junior scramble golf tournament.

“I was overjoyed,” he said. “At first, I didn’t notice it went in until everyone started yelling and my coach said, ‘Hole-in-one.’”

Schneider, a fourth-grader at Clay Center Elementary School in Carmel, used an 8-iron on the 98-yard par-3 No. 2 hole. It was Schneider’s first shot of the match and his first time playing at Ulen.

“We went as a team to Dairy Queen afterwards and my parents let us stay up late,” Schneider said.

In addition to enjoying being outside on a beautiful course, there are several other things that make Schneider passionate about golf.

“I just love the game,” Schneider said. “I love that I have a variety of clubs to choose from. I love that you are not running around. I play other sports, but golf is my main sport.”

Schneider said he averages around 45 strokes for nine holes.

Schneider has been golfing since he was 4 years old. He plays Carmel Dads’ Club football and basketball. He also plays tennis.

Schneider said he wanted to thank his Broadmoor coaches, John Hoover, James Gilbert and Blake Wolfe, for their help.

Schneider, who plays golf twice a week, also credited his father, Andrew Schneider, for helping him learn the game.

“My next goal is to probably get another hole-in-one,” Schneider said.