Westfield plans land purchase for new police station

The Westfield City Council approved a measure July 8 as the first step toward securing land for a new public safety building.

Councilors unanimously approved a resolution declaring interest in and authorizing the purchase of 21.71 acres of land at ​​18224 Grand Park Blvd., inside the Wheeler Farms subdivision.

“The purpose is to centralize our world-class (police department) headquarters, and this authorizes the city to take necessary actions for us to move forward with purchase negotiations, appraisals and surveys,” Deputy Mayor Danielle Carey Tolan said, adding that the land is large enough for a full buildout of the new public safety building.

Updating the police station is part of Mayor Scott Willis’ four-pillar plan for advancing Westfield — public safety excellence, transparency and accountability, quality growth and livability and empowerment and improvement. Willis previously stated that there is a crucial need for the city to invest in infrastructure and technology, especially for the Westfield Police Department.

During his first town hall meeting in February, Willis said the Westfield Police Station is in bad architectural shape and is being redesigned to have a safe and adequate place for WPD officers and staff. He said the building was designed prior to Sept. 11, 2001, and has not added post-Sept.11 standard upgrades for public safety buildings.

The new public safety building will ultimately come before the Westfield City Council for approval as a build-operate-transfer bond.