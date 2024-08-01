The Journey assists memory care residents

The Journey is a holistic memory care program used by BHI senior living facilities.

The Journey started two years ago. Hickory, which includes 36 private rooms, is an assisted living memory care center that opened in 2013 at Hoosier Village in Zionsville. The Barrington of Carmel is another one of the BHI senior living communities in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio.

“All of the directors of memory care centers got together to collaborate on policies and procedures,” said Rhonda Ryan, director of memory care services at Hickory. “We brought some of the best practices from all facilities and with the guidelines of the Alzheimer’s Association, so we would meet the criteria they have. We’ve coordinated our efforts to be standard across the BHI communities. We’ve all adopted things to different degrees because each campus is unique.”

The Journey provides Montessori-based dementia programming, which emphasizes the use of each resident’s unique capabilities, the ability to improve with practice and the need for as much independence as possible.

Ryan is a certified memory care specialist through the Indiana Institute in Memory Care. It is a 40-hour certification process to be a memory care director.

There is a program for those who care for dementia residents called Core Dementia Care, a 20-hour training course in which the staff participates.

There is a program called Dementia Live for all new employees as they go through orientation.

“It simulates what it might feel like to impair your vision, hearing and sense of touch,” Ryan said. “We’ve instituted support groups on our campuses (and) education sessions for our family members and outsiders. We participate in The Longest Day (walk in June) and the Alzheimer’s Walk as well.”

There will be a Walk to End Alzheimer’s Sept. 28 on the Hoosier Village campus. Ryan said it will allow families from Zionsville and other north side residents to participate. The Indianapolis walk is held the same day.

Ryan, who has been with Hoosier Village for 24 years, said Hoosier Village was originally an orphanage in the 1900s, but transitioned to care for the elderly in the 1950s. It is the oldest facility of the BHI communities.

“We typically run with a waiting list in all areas of our facility,” Ryan said.

Music and arts and crafts are a big part of Alzheimer’s and dementia care.

“We do have things that are spiritual in nature, the morning nature, Bible study and a prayer time with our chaplain (Ron May) on Sunday mornings,” Ryan said. “We also do things that are more sensory, like manicures and music after lunch, so they can relax and enjoy quiet music. There are a lot of different programs with music (performers) coming in. We also do exercise and yoga and things like that for the physical component.”

Ryan said the structure of the memory care center is helping the residents with each day.

“If we need hands-on care like helping them get dressed, we do that,” Ryan said. “Some of our residents are independent. But we walk through the day with them and give them the support they need.”

Several spouses of those with dementia live in another part of Hoosier Village. Ryan said many come to visit daily or take their spouse out.

Ryan said there is a support group for women who have spouses in the memory care facility.

“It’s a monthly luncheon where they can get together and talk about where they are and what they are feeling,” she said. “We also have a men’s support group that our pastor leads on a monthly basis.”

In the past year, Ryan said a monthly educational program was launched for any caregivers or interested parties. There is a short presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

“The nice thing is, the people that are caregivers answer each other’s questions,” Ryan said. “it’s definitely a community group setting.”