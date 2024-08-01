Noblesville Common Council approves ordinances for new developments

The Noblesville Common Council met July 23 and approved several ordinances regarding new developments and received an annual report from Noblesville Creates Director Ailithir McGill. The next common council meeting is at 7 p.m. Aug. 13.

What happened: The council received an annual report from Noblesville Creates.

What it means: Noblesville Creates is the only local arts agency in Hamilton County with full-time professional staff, according to McGill. She said the organization grew in 2023, including booking 30 concerts at the Fishers District, coordinating an interactive community mural project during the 2023 Noblesville Street Dance, helping design permanent art installations on the Pleasant Street Bridge and Trail, rebranding and more. So far in 2024, the organization has coordinated events for the eclipse, started planning a districtwide art crawl, won the Noblesville Education Foundations’ Internship Host of the Year award and more.

What’s next: Noblesville Creates recently added three new committees that McGill hopes will help expand corporate engagement, program planning and strategic growth.

What happened: The council approved an ordinance to adopt a special consideration for an indoor pickleball facility within the Cumberland Pointe planned development at 9847 Cumberland Pointe Blvd.

What it means: Plans for the facility, known as The Picklr, were introduced to the Noblesville Common Council June 11 for the 57,000-square-foot indoor recreational facility, which will be one of The Picklr’s largest facilities. By approving the special consideration, the common council allowed the use of an industrial/flex building to include recreational use. Councilmember Aaron Smith previously stated the proposed use of the pickleball facility was not included in the building’s original zoning plans, so the project had to be approved by the Noblesville Common Council and the Noblesville Plan Commission, who also unanimously voted in favor of the project.

What’s next: The Picklr plans to move into the building when construction is complete.

What happened: The council approved an ordinance on first reading to adopt a change of zoning from R3 Single and Two-Family Residential to R3/PD Residential Planned Development, including a preliminary development plan for approximately 43 acres in the 17000 to 17300 block of Hazel Dell Road, and south of the Midland Trace Trail.

What it means: The change allows for 111 single-family courtyard-style homes, to be known as Courtyards at Hazel Dell. Noblesville Senior Planner Amy Steffens said the homes by developer EPCON Communities will be single story and owner occupied. Church Church Hittle & Antrim attorney Matt Skelton said although the community is not age-restricted, the average age of occupants in the home style will be 70. Homes will range from $450,000 to $1 million. Private amenities include a pickleball court, bocce ball court, pool and community garden. A connection to the Midland Trail and a public art installation are expected to be provided for the public, as well as amenities such as a shelter house and benches. However, the public amenities are still being determined. The Noblesville Plan Commission also gave the project a unanimous favorable recommendation.