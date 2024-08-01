Hamilton County Sports Authority reveals new logo, aims to extend reach 

Hamilton County Sports Authority revealed a new logo Aug. 1 as part of a broader strategic plan to expand the organization’s reach and grow sports tourism in the county.

“We want the brand to look strong in the marketplace, and the new marks resemble a banner, and that’s purposeful, like a championship banner or banner you hang in the rafters at a coliseum or at an event location,” said Carl Daniels, HCSA director.

Founded under the umbrella of Hamilton County Tourism in 2005, HCSA aims to stand out as a leader in sports event planning and coordination.

“We just want to differentiate ourselves so when people see the logo, and they see the marks, they know this is a sport event. This is going to be competitive. This is going to be something that could be a little edgy,” Daniels said.

Daniels was hired last summer along with Gabe Amick, senior sports development manager, to revitalize HCSA following a COVID-19 induced downturn. Together they have more than 35 years of experience in sports event management and leadership.

“I think it is fitting for the Sports Authority to unveil a new brand with new leadership that will take our efforts to the next level. I can’t wait to see what’s next, and I’ll be the biggest and proudest champion of the cause,” said Karen Radcliff, HCT vice president and chief strategy officer.

Radcliff pioneered HCSA as a way to attract golf events and youth sports tournaments to the county. The organization has grown, and through HCSA Hamilton County has hosted NCAA and Team USA events. The sports tourism industry accounts for 11 percent of all tourism within the county, according to Radcliff.

Although rebranding, HCSA still operates under HCT.

“Our brand was recognizable but possibly tied a little too closely with our leisure brand, which is Hamilton County Tourism. So we wanted to make the brand distinctive, make it stand out,” Carl Daniels, HCSA director said. “We realized that the sports authority could have a distinctive identity.”

HCSA works with event venues within Hamilton County to attract events to drive sports tourism. Daniels said while the many championship golf courses and Grand Park are huge drivers, he is also looking forward to the new Fishers Event Center set to open this fall and the Noblesville Event Center slated for late 2025.

“Dave and Carl have done a tremendous job of revitalizing that organization. They’re going to really start to work with organizations to co-produce events and take a much more active role in the creation and development of sports tourism activity. I’m really excited about that,” said William Knox, president and CEO of Westfield-based Legacy Sports Group. Knox worked for HCT and helped form HCSA.

Daniels says his team is working on some big events coming to Hamilton County and is excited to announce those as they become official.

“We intend to bring events that are going to benefit the community and provide local businesses with more revenue and the tax revenue to fund community programs,” Daniels said. The HCSA team hopes to bring more overnight stays to the county and provide positive exposure for communities in Hamilton County.

“They get to see what a great community we are, and who knows, that can lead to them wanting to come live here at some point, or, if they’re a business owner, it could lead to them wanting to come bring your business here to Hamilton County,” Daniels said.

Working with the community

“Hamilton County Sports Authority has played an integral role in the success of Grand Park. Most notably, HCSA has helped attract several events such as NXT Lacrosse’s ‘The Grail & Mid-America Showcase,’ which has grown every year the event has been on campus, as well as the APP’s U.S. Collegiate Pickleball Championships, which was hosted for the first time in January of 2024,” –Matthew Trnian, director of Grand Park in Westfield

“The Hamilton County Sports Authority has a long history of inspiring and engaging with the sports community from all over the county. It is recognized by event owners across the nation as a team that regularly surprises and delights whenever we host an event in our area. The rebrand distinguishes the Hamilton County Sports Authority from the leisure marketing brand and highlights the strength, knowledge, and hospitality that our partners across the country have to come to expect,” –Scott Spillman, executive director of Mudsock Youth Athletics in Fishers

‘Hamilton County Sports Authority/Hamilton County Tourism has been a great partner of Carmel Dads’ Club. They understand the importance of community-based youth sports programming and the benefits that come along from a youth sports experience. The grant program has played a big part in supporting our Kids All Play Scholarship program and our Special Needs program offerings. Just recently we have worked together on the possibility of bringing Esports competitions to our facilities.” –Jack Beery, president of Carmel Dads’ Club