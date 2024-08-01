Column: How much water do you need each day?

Commentary by Tasha Lane

Water is the most essential nutrient you put into your system each day. Without it, your body could only survive for about three days, depending on your current hydration status

Unfortunately, there is not one simple answer to this question. Hydration needs can be affected by many factors, including activity level, time of year (hot or cold), sex, age, medications and general health status. If you have a specific health condition, such as kidney disease or congestive heart failure, for example, you should follow the specific guidelines given to you by your provider or care team.

Adequate hydration is important for food digestion, nutrient absorption, blood pressure, temperature control, joint and muscle health, as well as most metabolic functions. For clarification, I am going to place water into the category of “fluid intake.” The reason for this is because fluids such as milk, juice, coffee and other drinks provide hydration as well. Dietary habits are also vital because foods can provide approximately 20 percent of fluid needs when fruits and vegetables are part of your daily diet routine.

As we age, the chemistry in our body changes, and we start to not “feel” thirsty. There is reduced function in our kidneys and less capacity to store fluids. Think about those nightly trips to the bathroom! All of this can make staying hydrated difficult.

Standard recommendations

According to the Institute of Medicine, males aged 19 and older should drink approximately 13 cups (8 oz. per cup) of fluids per day and females aged 19 and older should drink approximately 9 cups per day. As a general rule for the aging population, the National Council of Aging recommends calculating one-third of your body weight and drinking an equal number of ounces of fluid per day. For example, if you weigh 120 pounds, you should drink about 40 ounces, or five cups, of fluids.

How do I know if I am getting enough water?

Symptoms of dehydration can include dizziness, confusion (decreased cognitive function), frequent urinary tract infections, abnormal or unexplained fatigue or weakness, dry mouth and muscle cramps. One common way to detect dehydration early is to pay attention to your urine. If you are going to the bathroom less frequently or have dark-yellow urine with a strong odor, you could be under-hydrated.

How to make hydration easier!

One way to increase fluid intake is to increase foods that are higher in water content, such as watermelon, cucumber, berries and tomatoes. Adding soups, stews and broths to your menu can also help, especially during colder weather.

Many individuals I work with have stated they get bored with water. Try adding some fruit slices to your water. Cucumber slices and cut up mint leaves is one of my favorite combinations.

Fluid intake should be part of your daily routine. If you get used to always having some type of fluid with you, it makes consistent intake easier. There are also reusable containers that have timed-graduated markings on them to help you stay on target.

Getting enough fluid intake each day is an important, often missed, part of overall health and wellness. If you are still concerned with your fluid intake, consult your health care provider or a registered dietitian for more information.

Tasha Lane is a personal trainer, Motion 4 Life Fitness and registered dietitian with Tasha Lane Health and Wellness.