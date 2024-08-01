Current Publishing
Carmel’s Alex Shackell finishes in 6th place in 200M butterfly final at Olympics

Alex Shackell of Carmel finished in sixth place with a time of 2:07.73 in the women’s 200-meter butterfly final Aug. 1 at the Olympic games in Paris, France.

Summer McIntosh of Canada won gold and set an Olympic record, finishing in 2:03.03. Regan Smith of the U.S. finished in second place (2:03.84), and Zhang Yufei of China finished third (2:05.09).

Shackell, 17, is an incoming senior at Carmel High School and a member of the Carmel Swim Club.

Her brother, Aaron Shackell, placed eighth in the men’s 400-meter freestyle July 27 at the Olympics. 

