Zionsville’s new deputy mayor embraces role

Zionsville’s new deputy mayor said he’s ready to hit the ground running.

Mayor John Stehr appointed Justin Hage to the role July 16 following the resignation of Deputy Mayor Kate Swanson. Hage will assume the role Aug. 5.

Hage has experience in local, state and federal government. He worked in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and on staff for the Committee on Ways and Means in the U.S. House of Representatives. A practicing attorney, Hage worked as a director of government relations for Findhelp, a Texas-based technology company in the social services sector. He said his experience in government and government-adjacent sectors has prepared him for his new role.

“I’m able to leverage that experience to help find multiple different ways to help citizens, whether that be more effective and efficient ways to make sure that we’re delivering services, making sure that there is cooperation between different departments within town government, and also making sure there is collaboration between town government and key stakeholders like the schools, the chamber, the business community,” Hage said. “We’re going to figure out ways that we can partner and be a team and also be a good steward of taxpayer dollars.”

Hage’s duties as deputy mayor include assisting with administrative functions and coordination of own operations outside of the parks department, including administration and enforcement of ordinances, policies, directives and annual budgets.

Hage said he plans to focus on how the town can better utilize technology to more efficiently deliver services to residents. He said his plan is to work with Stehr to make sure there is open communication with residents of Zionsville across all issues.

“(We want to) make sure there is transparency and communication to citizens of the town in terms of what the various boards and commissions are doing — what their objectives are, what their accomplishments have been, where there is opportunity for public input,” Hage said. “I think that’s very important, whether that be part of the comprehensive plan process and in terms of what are the interests for new paths in our community as it relates to the redevelopment commission (and) what we really need to do to bring new businesses to Zionsville and bring additional investments.”

Hage moved to Indiana in 2011 and has lived in Zionsville since 2018. He is the vice president of his homeowners association, serves on the board of Communities in Schools Indiana, and is the vice state lead ambassador for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. He was appointed to the Zionsville Pathways Committee in 2018, where he was chair in 2022 and 2023.

“My wife and I are really proud to call Zionsville home,” Hage said. “I think it’s important when you feel strongly about something to be able to give back and use your talents to help make our town a better place. I think there are lots of different ways that we can grow our town and bring investment but also maintain that charm that has brought so many people here over the years.”