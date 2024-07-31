Pickleball event to raise funds for Westfield library

Pickleball aficionados — or even those new to the game — can try their hand at the popular paddle sport in August while raising funds for the Westfield Washington Public Library.

The Westfield Library Foundation will play host to a pickleball tournament Aug. 22 at the Bridgewater Club. Organizers hope to raise $20,000 to support library services.

“We are very excited to host our second annual event,” stated Erin Downey, executive director of the Westfield Library Foundation. “Pickleball is so popular we thought a fundraising event built around a tournament would be something new and fun for our community.”

The tournament will be capped at 48 teams of two, with two morning and two afternoon sessions.

The Westfield Library Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports innovative programs and services for the Westfield Washington Public Library and its patrons through gifts, bequests, corporate sponsorships, naming rights and private donations.

Sign up for the tournament at westfieldlibraryfoundation.com.