Center ushers make ultimate connection

For Bob Reynolds and Sue Stromberg, being ushers at the Center for the Performing Arts has been life-changing.

The two made a connection working at a wedding at the Center.

“We had seen each other but didn’t have a chance to visit,” Stromberg said.

Reynolds, 77, started dating Stromberg, 71, in 2018, but then left for Florida because he had sold his Carmel home after his wife and daughter died of cancer.

“When I was down there, all I could think about was Sue,” said Reynolds, who married Stromberg in September 2021.

They were going to get married in a rose garden by the Palladium, but because of steady rain, they had to move indoors at the nearby Pedcor building.

Stromberg, whose first husband died of cancer in 2000, has been volunteering since 2012. Reynolds volunteered as an usher when the Center opened in 2011 for about seven months but his late wife didn’t enjoy it. He returned as an usher in 2018.

Kirsta Layfield is the Center’s front-of-house manager and has supervised the National Bank of Indianapolis Usher Corps since 2021.

Stromberg has donated about 2,300 lifetime hours.

“So, she’s one of our top 20 lifetime contributors, and Bob has about 1,300 hours over the last six years,” Layfield said. “Bob also has volunteered for our sister organization, the Great American Songbook Foundation.”

Layfield said Reynolds was extremely helpful when she took over the volunteers.

“He had a lot of insight as to how things were done and helped me get on board, as well as helping me get to know the other volunteers,” Layfield said. “Bob and Sue volunteer for practically every performance in all of the venues. They are both very flexible and will work in any position we ask of them. They are both also great recruiters and have been instrumental in helping me rebuild the volunteer corps since COVID. Sue is very kind and always has a smile on her face.”

Reynolds said the couple, who live in Westfield, typically volunteer for 11 to 12 events a month.

“It’s like our second home,” Reynolds said.

Stromberg had worked as an instructor at Carmel Middle School with the Special Education Department. Reynolds sold industrial power transmission products for 26 years and then drove a school bus for 15 years for Carmel, Westfield and Zionsville schools, The couple also volunteers at Grace Church’s food pantry.

Stromberg said she enjoys the variety of shows, including artists she hadn’t heard of prior to performances.

“My favorite show is Harry Connick Jr.,” she said. “It was such a high-energy show and the house was packed.”

The most memorable one for Reynolds was working when Bill Cosby performed at the Palladium not long after it opened.

“This was right before he went south,” said Reynolds, referring to the several sexual assault allegations against Cosby.

Reynolds enjoys spending time with other ushers.

“The camaraderie is great,” he said. “We have a lot of fun.”’

Joining the couple as a longtime volunteer is Carmel resident Peg Prough, who joined when the Center opened.

Prough, 72, has donated about 2,900 hours and is among the top 10 lifetime contributors. She is a retired Westfield Washington Schools elementary school teacher.

“She faithfully volunteers for almost every performance of Civic and ATI shows, and she also volunteers at the Palladium regularly,” Layfield said. “She has gotten to know the staff of the resident companies as well as some of the cast members. She often bakes treats for them, especially on opening nights, and for her fellow volunteers. She is well loved by everyone who has the chance to volunteer with her and is a favorite amongst the house managers. She is very reliable and flexible. She often asks good questions and always has suggestions if things don’t go well or if she sees an issue.”

Layfield said Prough is very dedicated.

“I know she also takes care of her mother (in northern Indiana) and often makes a long drive back for a shift here in Carmel,” she said. “She will also often sign up if I send out a plea for help when we are a little short on ushers for an event.”

Prough enjoys the resident companies Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre, Actors Theatre of Indiana and Civic Theatre.

“They’re all just wonderful arts troupes,” said Prough, who has served as an usher at Clowes Hall since 2000. “I love the arts. Ushering allowed me to greet the patrons and then see most of the shows, depending on if seats are available. I enjoy all the arts, but I love Broadway. The live performance is what is so special to volunteer here.”

Prough said watching the Songbook Academy is probably her favorite.

“It’s great to watch (the participants) grow all week,” she said.

Prough said she often is put in a spot where patrons sit before a show, and she enjoys chatting with them.

“Sometimes, they are from a different state or region, so it’s just much fun to hear why they are here and why they chose that particular show,” she said. “We have wonderful ushers and there are so many reasons why they are here. They are wonderful to talk to and get to know. Everyone has a smile every time I’ve been there. We’re trying to stay active and do our part as volunteers.”