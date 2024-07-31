Carmel residents address housing concerns

Carmel residents discussed a lack of affordable housing, increased apartment rents and housing supply and demand during a July 25 Carmel Housing Task Force meeting.

The meeting, held at Carmel City Hall, was devoted to allowing members of the public to share their thoughts on housing in Carmel.

Affordable housing surfaced as the primary topic of discussion.

“There remains a glaring lack of affordable options for many residents,” Carmel resident Julie Berns said. “The focus on luxury development has left behind working families and individuals who are struggling to find homes that fit their needs and budgets.”

Berns focused on commercial development of multistory buildings, which she said has destroyed natural habitat for wildlife.

Carmel resident Linda Adams, who lives in the Brookshire neighborhood, said she does not believe the city pays enough attention to those already living in the city.

“Respect for the existing homeowners and residents needs to be a priority in all policymaking,” she said. “Single family homes that provide privacy are the highest desired type of living everywhere. It always has been, it always will. Divert from that and Carmel will be relegated to an inner ring suburb known for its apartments and corporate headquarters.”

Adams also called for lowering property tax rates.

Carmel City Councilor Adam Aasen, a member of the task force, said he tries to consider several factors when considering residential development.

“We want to create more for-sale products, but we also want to respect existing residents and try to keep our community the way it is,” said Carmel City Council member Adam Aasen, a member of the task force. “This is such a hard issue that there may not be a magic wand that we can wave to solve it.”

Carmel resident and task force member Barbara Eden said it is important for local residents to speak out.

“I respect the people who have come, like you, that have spoken and written to us, so that we can understand better what everyone’s perception and goals are for Carmel,” Eden said. “I also want to respect the information that we’ve gotten and the data that we’ve gotten. I want to make sure that in myself, personally, that we can try to communicate as much of the facts as we can.”

The next task force meeting is a workshop set for 7:30 a.m. Aug. 8 at Carmel City Hall. For more, visit carmel.in.gov/government/departments-services/community-services/housing-task-force.