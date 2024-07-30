Sycamore Reserve resident enjoys retirement

By Ken Severson

Don Holst has lived quite the life.

The native of Lafayette was born into a large family during the Depression. A U.S. Air Force and Korean War veteran who retired after several years ago as the owner of a travel agency, Holst is enjoying life at the Sycamore Reserve Senior Living facility in Indianapolis.

“I love it here,” Holst said. “It’s a fantastic place and everybody here says that, too. I’ve worked on a farm, been a dishwasher, busboy, soda jerk, waiter, detasseled corn, usher. I’ve always worked and there wasn’t always time to study for school or play sports.”

Holst, 91, did all this before joining the Air Force in 1952.

Holst was on his way to pilot training, but a failed eye test prevented him from flying. However, he continued his military career in a variety of nonflying roles.

While stationed in Utah, Holst met his wife, Janet, and was soon sent to Japan and South Korea. He also was stationed in San Antonio, Texas, and at Travis Air Force base in California. He also made up for not participating in sports in high school by taking up bowling, softball and volleyball in the Air Force.

He left the military in 1956 as a staff sergeant.

Holst has been married to Janet, also 91, for 71 years. They have three adult children — a son and two daughters — along with four grandchildren.

Holst has also been quite a traveler, which makes sense as he owned and operated a travel agency for several years.

“I’ve been a little bit everywhere,” Holst said. “I’ve traveled throughout the world and the United States with my wife and have enjoyed it.”

Holst has traveled to Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Hong Kong and Tahiti, among other destinations, and been on more than a dozen cruises.

A Purdue University fan, Holst has been a member of the Purdue Club for more than 30 years and has struck up friendships with Boilermaker men’s basketball coach Matt Painter and former coach Gene Keady.

“I never went to Purdue, but I had the best basketball seats and used to travel with the team,” Holst said. “Even one time I sat on the bench with Gene. He’s a great guy.”