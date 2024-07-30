Smock appointed to Whitestown Town Council

Courtenay Smock has been appointed as the Whitestown Town Council member representing District 3. He will fill the position held by Councilor Tanya Sumner, who died May 24 following a battle with colon cancer.

Smock most recently served on the Whitestown Redevelopment Commission and is president of the Walker Farms HOA Board. Town leaders said Smock’s community involvement and leadership experience make him well prepared to advocate for the residents of District 3.

“We are delighted to welcome Courtenay Smock to the town council,” Whitestown Town Manager Katie Barr stated. “We look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly have on Whitestown.”

Smock shared the enthusiasm.

“It’s an honor to be called upon to serve the community that I have worked in, and have called home, for two decades,” Smock stated. “I look forward to collaborating with residents and colleagues alike to continue the legacy and vision of those who have succeeded in making Whitestown a great place to live.”

The Whitestown Town Council consists of five members representing five districts. Members serve four-year terms. Smock will fill the remainder of Sumner’s term, which runs through the end of 2027.

The council meets the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Whitestown Town Hall. Learn more at whitestown.in.gov.