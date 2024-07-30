Night & Day diversions – July 30, 2024

‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s production of “Legally Blonde: The Musical” runs through Aug. 25 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Symphony on the Prairie

Evil Woman: The American ELO will perform Aug. 2, and A1A: The Official and Original Jimmy Buffett Tribute Show will perform Aug. 3 at Symphony on the Prairie at Conner Prairie in Fishers. Both performances start at 8 p.m. For more, visit indianapolissymphony.org.

Phish

Phish will perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2-4 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. For more, visit livenation.com.

Live at the Center

The Live at the Center series will feature the Brandon Meeks Quintet at 7:30 p.m. July 30 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets are $10 or register for a free livestream at thecenterpresents.org.