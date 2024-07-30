McCordsville man pleads guilty to mail theft

A 54-year-old McCordsville man has pleaded guilty to federal charges of stealing mail through his job with the U.S. Postal Service in Indianapolis.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana, Barry Gallon has been sentenced to one year of probation for the felony offense.

Gallon was employed as a maintenance manager at the United States Postal Service’s Indianapolis Processing and Distribution Center for seven years, the news release stated. Between Aug. 31 and Sept. 20, 2023, he took cash from letters, packages, bags and mail at the distribution center.

“Since the founding of our country, the U.S. Postal Service has been a vital resource for all Americans — a resource that requires that Americans are able to trust that their mail will reach its intended destination,” stated Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “When public servants criminally exploit their positions for their own gain, they must be held accountable. The felony criminal conviction here will ensure that the defendant will never again be in a similar position of trust.”

The United States Postal Service, Office of Inspector General investigated the case, according to the news release, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Corbin D. Houston was the prosecutor. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Judge Matthew P. Brookman.