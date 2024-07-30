Conservation aspiration: Plans for Phase 1 of Carpenter Nature Preserve near completion

Plans for Phase 1 construction to develop the now-closed Wolf Run Golf Course into a passive nature preserve are tentatively due before the Zionsville Parks and Recreation Board for approval in August.

Carpenter Nature Preserve, just west of U.S. 421 and south of Ind. 32, is a 215-acre preserve designed to be a regional destination with a nature center, trails, boardwalks, a nature-inspired playground and outdoor classrooms.

Tricia McClellan with Rundell Ernstberger Associates said the master plan has undergone some minor changes over the past several months.

“We changed a few of the pathway layouts so that we’re minimizing bridges and minimizing the crossings to the tributaries,” McClellan said. “We’ve also included a paved path that will go all the way down to Eagle Creek. We moved (the tree canopy walk) so that it will be able to come next to the playground. But it will be fully accessible, so you’ll be able to get that tree canopy walk without having to have stairs to get up to it. It takes advantage of the site a little better, and it allows us that woodland behind the nature center, which is one of the best, pure, not damaged woodlands on the site, that will keep us out of that area and allow us to preserve that better.”

McClellan said the prairie pavilion and playground are the main features of Phase 1 development.

“The main entrance drive that goes back to the clubhouse, we’ll have that gated so that it can be opened if there’s an event at the amphitheater. Really, we want to guide people to the prairie pavilion where there will be restrooms and seating and a playground,” McClellan said. “We have a paved path that goes out to the overlook, and that’s one of the best overlooks over Eagle Creek. If you look north, you can see pretty far up Eagle Creek. It is elevated quite a bit from where Eagle Creek is. There is a paved path that also goes all the way out to the amphitheater.”

The amphitheater is also included in Phase 1, as well as an overlook and lawn area just west of the amphitheater, which is anticipated to attract formal gatherings.

“People will maybe want to have weddings or small ceremonies there, because it is an area that looks out over the valley of this site,” McClellan said.

Board member Chad Dilley said his main concern with the development is financing.

“Will we have the budget to operate this as effectively as we want to, and I think these are worthwhile discussions,” Dilley said. “I think we need a line of sight as we’re tacking on these nice features. Will (parks and recreation) be able to maintain them long term?”

Parks and Recreation Superintendent Jarod Logston said the department has already been working with the town council on long-term operational planning. The parks department will use grant funding, $75,000 of American Rescue Plan funds and money raised by the nonprofit Zionsville Parks Foundation for the preserve.

“We’re trying to find different opportunities for revenue generation,” Logsdon said. “That’s why we passed the naming rights policy. That’s why we have a sponsorship policy, a memorial bench and tree program, and we’re always looking for those partnerships. We realize that we can’t do it all alone and also our general fund is not growing at a rate equal to our parks system.”

Board members said their goal is to maintain an open dialogue on funding for long-term maintenance to ensure the success of Carpenter’s Nature Preserve. The operational budget for parks and recreation is ultimately set by the town council.

Board members also said parks and recreation will be included in the town’s comprehensive plan, which is in development.

Construction documents for Phase 1 construction will come to the board in August. A ribbon cutting for the preserve is anticipated in 2026.

Meanwhile, the board approved the first of three funding agreements for the preserve, specifically targeted on what will not be developed. The parks department applied for several grants for the development. The next step is to create a conservation easement within the preserve.

“This is that last step with the DNR before we could procure the $3 million reimbursement for the acquisition of Carpenter’s Nature Preserve. These funds are vital for us to move forward with construction,” Logsdon said.

The easement is 173 acres of the preserve’s total 215 acres. That $3 million in funding is from the Indiana Next Level Conservation Trust, a land acquisition funding mechanism of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

“That was purposely coordinated with the DNR so our future nature center and potential White Oaks Common multiuse space would not conflict with the conservation easement, where the priority of that is to maintain open spaces, outdoor recreation and natural habitat,” Logsdon said.

The parks department was also awarded a Land Water Conservation Fund grant from the Indiana DNR and is pursuing additional DNR funding to provide a third conservation easement on site. While there are multiple grant programs, the Indiana Next Level Conservation Trust agreement was the only document before the board for approval in July.

The agreement gives the park board the authority to approve that conservation easement pending final review with the attorney and the DNR.

ABOUT CARPENTER NATURE PRESERVE

Carpenter Nature Preserve, formerly Wolf Run Golf Course, was purchased in 2021 by Jim and Nancy Carpenter, who came up with the vision to preserve the area for future generations.

In May of 2023, the Zionsville Town Council purchased the property for $4.52 million via a bond for the preserve and to fund the cost of engineering, surveys and construction documents for the first phase of construction.

A panoramic drawing of the proposed outlook of Eagle Creek is available at view.mylumion.com/?p=35vtds5i5fph94js.

Learn more about the preserve at zionsville-in.gov/733/Carpenter-Nature-Preserve.