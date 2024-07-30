Column: Seniors benefit from visits to podiatrist 

Commentary by Dr. David Sullivan and Dr. Kenneth Stumpf

As people age, foot health becomes increasingly important, and seeing a podiatrist can be essential for maintaining healthy feet and overall well-being. For individuals above the age of 55, there are several reasons why it is beneficial to schedule regular appointments with a podiatrist.

One of the primary reasons to see a podiatrist for people 55 and older is to address any existing foot conditions or injuries. As we age, our feet are more prone to developing various issues such as bunions, hammertoes, corns, calluses and fungal infections. These conditions can cause pain, discomfort and difficulty walking, making it essential to seek professional treatment from a podiatrist. A podiatrist can provide a comprehensive evaluation of the feet, diagnose any problems and recommend appropriate treatment options to alleviate symptoms and prevent further complications.

Additionally, podiatrists can help older adults manage chronic conditions that may affect foot health, such as diabetes and arthritis. Diabetes can lead to nerve damage and poor circulation in the feet, increasing the risk of developing foot ulcers and infections. Arthritis can cause inflammation and stiffness in the joints of the feet, making it challenging to move around comfortably. Podiatrists can work with patients to develop personalized care plans to effectively manage these conditions and minimize their impact on foot health.

Furthermore, podiatrists can provide valuable guidance on proper foot care and footwear for older adults. They can offer advice on foot exercises to improve strength and flexibility, recommend orthotic inserts or custom-made shoes to provide support and relieve pressure on problem areas and educate patients on maintaining good foot hygiene to prevent infections.

In conclusion, seeing a podiatrist is essential for people 55 and older to address foot conditions, manage chronic health issues, and receive expert guidance on foot care. By prioritizing foot health and seeking professional care from a podiatrist, older adults can maintain healthy and pain-free feet, allowing them to continue enjoying an active and independent lifestyle.