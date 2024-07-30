Carmel’s Kibler earns silver medal in Olympic relay event 

Carmel High School graduate and Carmel Swim Club alum Drew Kibler won a silver medal as part of the 4×200 meter relay team July 30 at the Olympic games in Paris.

The U.S. team finished with a time of 7:00.78 behind Great Britain, which won gold with a time of 6:59.43.

Kibler, 24, swam the third leg of the relay for the U.S. Other U.S. swimmers on the relay team were Luke Hobson, Carson Foster and Kieran Smith.

In 2021, Kibler also competed in the event at the Olympic games in Tokyo. The U.S. finished fourth, the first time it missed out on the podium in the relay.

A 2018 CHS graduate, Kibler swam collegiately for the University of Texas.