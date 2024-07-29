Saxophonist excels on talent show

Bryan Thompson received some rave reviews for his national TV debut.

The saxophonist, who performs as B. Thompson, made it to the next round of “America’s Got Talent” as all four judges gave approval in an episode that aired in early July.

Thompson, an Indianapolis native who now lives in Los Angeles, will perform a one-hour set before Antonia Bennett’s show with the Carmel Symphony Orchestra at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Bennett is the opening-night headliner at the Aug. 9-10 Carmel Jazz Festival.

For his “America’s Got Talent” audition, Thompson played a sax solo of “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” on the episode that aired July 9. Judge Sofia Vergara called his performance “sexy.” Vergara and judge Howie Mandel were the most enthusiastic about his audition. Simon Cowell eventually became the last one to give his approval.

“He’s a tough cookie,’ Thompson said. “It’s hard persuading people the world deserves to see you in a few minutes. I’m grateful for the chance to do more. To give a captivating performance without giving your all is difficult to achieve. You want to have more for future rounds.”

Thompson has been performing as part of Babyface’s band. Kenneth Brian Edmonds, who goes by Babyface, also is an Indianapolis native.

“I’ve been on the road with them for almost exactly a year-and-a-half,” Thompson said. “It’s kind of neat to work with someone from the same place you are from who is very successful in the field. It’s one of those things where you learn and feel like you’re a chosen student.”

Thompson has performed at the Palladium but has never played his own show with his own band.

“This will be the first time I can create something to entertain at the Palladium,” Thompson said. “It’s sort of my favorite venue in the Indianapolis area. I’ve seen a lot of favorite artists there (such as) Brian Culbertson, Kenny G, Boney James and Dave Koz.”

For more, visit bthompsononline.com and carmelsymphony.org.