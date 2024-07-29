August Lawrence Community Calendar

National Night Out – During National Night Out on Aug. 6, officials from the City of Lawrence police and fire departments will visit neighborhoods throughout the city for the annual community-building campaign.

Community Safety Day — The City of Lawrence has scheduled its annual Community Safety Day for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24 at Fire Station 40, 9530 E. 59th St. The free event includes booths, vendors and demonstrations.

Fridays at the Fort — Arts for Lawrence presents a free outdoor concert featuring Mississippi Raglips & the Riverdogs performing 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Fort Ben Cultural Campus, 8920 Otis Ave.

Chamber networking — The Greater Lawrence Chamber of Commerce hosts regular networking events for members each month. During August, the chamber’s regular Water Cooler Wednesdays starts at 7:45 a.m. Aug. 14 at Heartland Film, 8950 Otis Ave. The monthly coffee hour includes time for each attendee to introduce themselves. Chew on This, a monthly lunch meeting, is set for 11:30 a.m. at Fort Harrison Inn, 5830 N. Port Rd. Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt will speak about what government information needs to be available to the public. To register for these events, visit greaterlawrencechamber.org.

Figure drawing open studio — An open studio figure-drawing session for ages 18 and older is set for 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Arts for Lawrence Theater at the Fort, 8920 Otis Ave. This is a life drawing open studio with a live model. No instructor is provided. The $15 fee pays for the model’s time. For more, visit artsforlawrence.org.

August government meetings — The following Lawrence government meetings are scheduled during the month of August. Unless otherwise noted, all meetings take place at Lawrence Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St.