Opinion: Rebranding reflects community’s values

Commentary by Jeff Worrell

“Of course, I didn’t actually mean it,” or “I know I said it, but I didn’t think you would take it literally.” Somewhere along the way, it became OK to not mean what we say. The bombastic or inflammatory rhetoric is too often used to capture attention, further eroding a sense of civility in our society.

Words are powerful and possess the profound potential to shape our reality. In recent political discourse, language has played a critical role in influencing public behavior and opinion.

Consider the contentious phrases attributed to political leaders: Did President Trump explicitly encourage the storming of the Capitol? Did President Biden suggest that opponents should be targeted with a bullseye? While these statements have been debated, the essence remains clear – words, especially from influential figures, have weighty consequences. They can inspire unity or sow discord, incite violence or promote peace.

We must advocate for civility in our interactions. Choosing words that foster thoughtful dialogue and understanding is essential in a world where rhetoric can lead to tangible actions, for better or worse. By setting an example and being mindful of our language, we contribute to a more respectful and harmonious society, averting acts of violence and incivility.