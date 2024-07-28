Hamilton County Board of Commissioners holds bid opening, approves initiative for Fox Hollow Farms remains

The Hamilton County Board of Commissioners met July 22. It approved a handful of measures and had a bid opening for the 2024 Community Crossings Matching Grant project.

What happened: Bidding opened for the 2024 Community Crossings Matching Grant project.

What it means: The Community Crossings Matching Grant Program provides funding to cities, towns and counties across Indiana to improve local roads and bridges. A bid opening was held for a contract resurface project for various Washington and Fall Creek Township roads. Bids were received from DC Construction Services, Milestone Contractors LP, Calumet, Midwest Paving, Rieth Riley and E&B Paving.

What’s next: Joel Thurman with the Highway Department announced that it awarded E&B Paving the contract in the amount of $2,806,257.57.

What happened: The board approved a memorandum of understanding between Hamilton County and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for a national sexual assault kit initiative and collaboration.

What it means: Hamilton County Coroner Jeff Jellison said this collaboration is for DNA testing for the human remains recently found at Fox Hollow Farms in Westfield. Jellison said the federal government provides money in grant form to the IMPD and has offered assistance in paying for the DNA testing.

What happened: The board approved the addition of a public automated external defibrillator at the Courthouse Square in Noblesville to help someone who suffers sudden cardiac arrest.

What it means: The request for the public AED came from the county’s safety and risk manager and the health department director. The AED would be accessible to the public if necessary, because of the number of events that take place annually at and around the courthouse. The health department said they have funding available to help purchase and install the AED. Steven Rushforth with Safety & Risk Management said the unit will have several security measures in place, and once the unit is opened, it will immediately dial 911.

What’s next: Once installed, the AED will be on the north side of the property once a specific location is determined.