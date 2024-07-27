Fishers awards more neighborhood improvement grants

The City of Fishers recently awarded about $335,000 in new grants to 18 neighborhoods through the city’s Neighborhood Vibrancy Grant Program.

About $400,000 in grant funding was awarded earlier in the year to 28 neighborhoods. Applications are now closed for 2024 neighborhood grants.

“I am blown away by the response to our revamped Neighborhood Vibrancy Grant Program,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness stated in a news release. “With a record high number of applicants in 2024, it’s evident that our residents and HOAs are dedicated to improving vibrancy and building community within their neighborhoods.”

The city increased funding for the Neighborhood Vibrancy Grant program from $100,000 to $750,000 in 2024 and lowered the financial match requirements for applicants from 50 percent to 20 percent.

The new round of grant recipients are:

Cottingham Estates ($8,061.34) for park and playground improvements

Delaware Pointe ($15,000) to replace the wooden playground structure, refresh landscaping and repair a fence

Fawnsbrook Woods ($22,830.31) to renovate neighborhood entrance signs and install new landscaping

Northfield Estates ($4,575) to install landscaping at the entrance

Oak Hall ($24,250) to install a new fountain aeration system for the neighborhood pond and repair entrance columns

Sand Creek Farms ($21,670) to renovate neighborhood entrance signs and for sidewalk repairs

Sandstone ($25,000) to remove and replace 33 trees

Seven Oaks ($4,240) to relocate the path and install a bench near a pond

Spyglass Falls ($25,000) to restore the waterfall at the entrance along East 116 th Street

Street Steeplechase ($23,117) to renovate five neighborhood entrance signs and install electrical and landscaping improvements

Sterling Green ($25,000) to purchase and install 93 street trees

Sweet Briar ($20,164.54) to install an inclusive playground

Thorpe Creek ($25,000) to install lighting along the entrance parkway and make improvements to the trail system

Townhomes at Avalon ($25,000) to install landscaping to screen utility boxes throughout the neighborhood

Townhomes at Fishers Pointe ($10,000) to make improvements to the existing tree buffers

Waterford Gardens ($19,178.40) to install a new fountain aeration system for the neighborhood pond

Whispering Woods ($25,000) to remove and replace 31 pear trees, remove overgrown areas and install low-maintenance plantings

Windermere ($14,000) to renovate neighborhood entrance signs and lighting and install native plants

Learn more about the grant program at FishersIN.gov/Grants.