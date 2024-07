Aaron Shackell of Carmel finished in eighth place in the men’s 400-meter freestyle final July 27 at La Défense Arena in the Paris Olympics.

The Carmel High School graduate and Carmel Swim Club athlete finished with a time of 3:47.00. He advanced out of the semifinal with a personal best time of 3:45.45.

Lukas Maertens of Germany won the gold medal with a time of 3:41.78. Elijah Winnington of Australia won silver, and Kim Woomin of South Korea won bronze.