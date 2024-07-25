New state law banning cellphones in classrooms not expected to change much for Carmel students

When Hoosier students return to school for the fall semester, cellphones will not be permitted in the classroom thanks to a new state law that went into effect July 1.

In Carmel Clay Schools, not much is expected to change, according to Superintendent Michael Beresford, because the district already bans cellphones during class.

“We have our policies. I don’t know if they’ll need any tweaking at all, because we’ve always been in the position of no cellphones during instructional time,” he said. “But I do think this law gives us an opportunity to reset and get everybody on the same page. We’ll reinforce the idea that cell phones should be put away.”

Exceptions to the ban on cellphones and other communication devices include use for educational purposes with teacher approval, during emergencies or when needed because of a disability or health issue.

Beresford said that most students in CCS willingly put their phones away when asked but some have a tougher time abiding by the policy.

“There might be some kids that will really struggle with it, because these cellphones are addictive,” he said. “I think (the new law) is a good wakeup call for the school and parents to get a hold of this thing. Because the information that’s come out about the impact (of cellphone use in schools) on kids is not good.”

New literacy law

Another new state law requires the IREAD standardized literacy test to be administered starting in second grade rather than third grade. Students who haven’t passed the test by the end of third grade will be required to repeat third grade, with some exceptions.

The retention requirement received much debate before it became law, and Beresford said he is concerned about potential long-term consequences of requiring elementary students to repeat a grade level.

“When a kid turns 18 their junior year in high school, school is a hard place for them,” he said.

Beresford also said that he would have preferred to address literacy by focusing on earlier interventions rather than through a “punitive piece which may have a negative effect.”