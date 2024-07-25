Cornhole tournament to raise funds for local youth

The Noblesville Boys & Girls Club will hold its ninth annual Cornhole Tournament at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at Forest Park in Noblesville, 701 Cicero Rd. Check-in is at 11:30 a.m.

The event is a double-elimination tournament, with all teams guaranteed three games. The cost is $80 per team, which includes two shirts and entry into the tournament. The fee is $100 on the day of the event.

A silent auction, raffles and the participation fee will help the BGCN provide safe, affordable after-school and out-of-school programs to more than 2,000 local youth. Raffle tickets will be available for five for $5 or an arm’s-length strand for $10.

BGCN Director of Development Nathan Helm said the club started the event in 2016 to kick off the beginning of the school year and benefit the club’s after-school programs.

“The event takes place right as the back-to-school season is starting, ensuring that we’re able to fund all the programs we’re about to start up,” Helm said. “It is an affordable way to get alumni, supporters and anybody in the public exposed to our mission and to learn about our programs and what we do.”

Cash prizes will be awarded for first and second place, with amounts determined based on participation.

Players are allowed to bring their own cornhole bags and alcohol. Food will be available for purchase, but participants can pack a cooler with snacks and drinks. Bottled water will be available for a free-will donation.

To register, visit bgcni.org/index.php/2-youth/27-cornhole-tournament.