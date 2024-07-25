Colts camp begins at Grand Park in Westfield

The Indianapolis Colts are back at Grand Park.

Colts training camp officially opened July 25 with the first of 12 practices scheduled to take place over the next three weeks.

Open practices are July 27, 28, 30 and 31 and Aug. 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 14 and 15. Tickets are required to enter. All practices are free to attend for fans 17 and younger. Tickets for five Primetime Practice days — July 27 and 28 and Aug. 4, 14 and 15 — are $5 for people 18 and older. Proceeds of those sales benefit the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis.

Parking at Grand Park is $5 in advance and $10 at the lot.

This year’s camp includes theme days and joint practices with the Arizona Cardinals.

For the complete schedule and to get tickets and parking passes, visit colts.com/events/trainingcamp.