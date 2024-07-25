Clarinetist returns to Jazz Fest

Dave Bennett started playing the clarinet at age 10.

“This is the honest to god truth, when I started playing, I knew this is what I was meant to do in life,” he said. “I didn’t know beyond that, but something clicked perfectly. I started playing professionally when I was 13 and started touring when I was 14. It’s been an amazing life. Thus far, all my dreams have come true.”

The Dave Bennett Quartet will perform at 9 p.m. Aug. 9 at Carter Green stage on the Center for the Performing Arts grounds in Carmel. The concert is part of the Aug. 9-10 Carmel Jazz Festival. The Carter Green concerts are free.

Bennett, 40, performed at the inaugural Carmel Jazz Fest last year.

“We had a wonderful time and the ovation was fantastic,” said Bennett, who is from Waterford, Mich. “They treated us really well. It’s a great honor to be coming back. We perform in Indiana quite a bit, so it’s like coming home. (Carmel is) a beautiful town.” Most of Bennett’s songs are instrumental, but he said a few have vocals.

“We have a couple originals of ours that have gained popularity now,” Bennett said. “As far as classic things, we have some (pieces) by Benny Goodman we’ve throw in. A lot of times we’ll close with a Jerry Lee Lewis song because it really brings the house down and it’s a lot of fun to do that.”

Bennett wrote a tribute to Goodman called “13 Fingers.”

“I wrote it in Benny Goodman’s style. That’s always a fun one to play,” he said. “As long as we’re up there playing, I’m happy.”

Bennett said it’s been one of his busiest years. He usually performs three or four times a week. He has performed at the Elkhart Jazz Festival for 22 years, which was held in June this year.

For more, visit davebennett.com and carmeljazzfest.com.