Carmel Christkindlmarkt to debut Wundernacht

A new event hosted by Carmel Christkindlmarkt will help kick off the holiday season with flair.

The nonprofit organization will debut Wundernacht, a ticketed event for adults 21 and older to experience an exclusive preview of the annual Christkindlmarkt a few days before the popular holiday market opens to the public Nov. 23.

Vice President of Communications Hannah Kiefer said Wundernacht general admission ticket holders will have access to the market grounds and amenities, along with special entertainment and complimentary food samples from vendors.

“We’re also hoping to engage some outside partners for specialty cocktails and things like that, that won’t be available at any other time,” she said. “VIP (ticket holders) will get all of that stuff, as well as access to the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts, where there will be some extra activations inside.”

Kiefer added that there will be sponsorship opportunities for businesses to reserve private space in the Palladium for guests.

Proceeds from ticket sales will support the Carmel Christkindlmarkt’s mission, which is “to engage and educate the community in German culture and Christmas tradition through an authentic, magical holiday experience,” Kiefer said, adding that all participants can dress up in a fun, festive manner.

Christkindlmarkt CEO Maria Adele Rosenfeld said she hopes the new event is successful enough to expand the nonprofit’s ability to promote cultural exchanges.

“I was an exchange student,” she said. “I won a scholarship to go to Germany and live for a year. With seven brothers and sisters, there’s no way my parents could have ever afforded that. And so, for me, cultural exchanges and scholarship programs … for those who could never afford that are super important to me.”

Rosenfeld said if Wundernacht is as successful as she hopes, the proceeds will be used for cultural-exchange scholarships.

She noted that Indiana has a strong connection to Germany through the many German immigrants who historically settled in the state. Carmel Christkindlmarkt celebrates that heritage with German arts and crafts, food and drink, live demonstrations and hands-on activities.

Tickets for the Nov. 20 Wundernacht went on sale July 25. For more, visit carmelchristkindlmarkt.com.