Master Yoo Tae Kwon Do to relocate

Master Yoo Tae Kwon Do, a martial arts school with locations in Carmel, Fishers and Noblesville, will relocate to a new Noblesville location later this year.

Jujin Yoo, a taekwondo director at Master Yoo, said the purpose of relocating is to move into a newer facility. The Noblesville location at 14765 Hazel Dell Crossing has been open since 2007.

The new location at 6199 Promenade Shop Blvd., is a larger, brand-new building that is expected to open by September.

“We’ve been at the Noblesville location for 17 years now, and the building is getting old,” Yoo said. “We just want to provide a better facility in a newer, bigger space for our students. We have a lot of kids coming from the northside (of Indianapolis), so the new location will be good for our current and future students.”

Yoo said the business teaches martial arts and life skills to children and adults. She said the same programs will be taught at the new location.

“We teach the Olympic sport of taekwondo, but we also teach life skills such as focus, respect and confidence,” Yoo said. “Our mission, which will continue at the new location we’re building, will be to teach people, especially kids, taekwondo in a happy and healthy environment and encrypt those life skills to apply them daily.”

Master Yoo’s Noblesville location partners with local schools, which Yoo said she wants to continue as the business moves into its new space.

“Hopefully, we maintain a good relationship with the local schools and find a way to support them. We do a lot of fundraising events,” Yoo said. “So, if local charities or schools need our help with fundraising, we want to be part of that and maintain good partnerships with the schools and community.”

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting date will be announced in the next few months. For more, visit masteryootkd.com.