Editor,

I was saddened to read the letter to the editor by Emily Peak from Westfield regarding the death of her dog. My neighbor told me a similar story about her daughter’s dog that had gotten into the trash and suffocated due to not being able to get a chip bag off her head. After reading Emily’s story, I would like to encourage everyone to use scissors and cut open the sides of every type of bag so that no animal, dog, cat or wildlife will suffer the same tragic end.

Nancy Tatum, Carmel