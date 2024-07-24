Column: Simple steps can prevent distracted driving 

Commentary by CPD Chief Drake Sterling

Driving a motor vehicle is a routine activity for many of us, so it can be tempting to multitask when behind the wheel. Yet driving while distracted can lead to costly — even deadly — results.

Let’s start with a level set – what is distracted driving? It’s any activity that pulls your attention from the road, such as talking or texting on your phone, talking to others in your vehicle and adjusting the entertainment or navigation system. Perhaps less obvious but also dangerous, other activities include reaching for a dropped item, daydreaming, eating and drinking.

Texting or reading a text is perhaps the most dangerous of all distractions because it typically takes your eyes off the road for an average of five seconds. This often-cited example helps you visualize the danger: If you’re traveling at 55 mph, it’s like driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed.

According to the National Safety Council, a staggering 1.6 million motor vehicle accidents annually are linked to phone use while driving. And nine people in the nation are killed every day in crashes that are reported to involve a distracted driver, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports.

The statistics are daunting, yet simple steps can help keep us safe.

Parents, educators and care providers should lead by example: Never drive distracted. Talk with the young people in your life about the responsibility of driving. Be vulnerable and acknowledge your own history with distracted driving as well as the steps you took to stop. Some families, social groups or friend circles have all members sign a pledge to drive distraction free.

Families can also utilize apps that disable certain functions while a vehicle is in motion. Finally, remind the young drivers in your life about the legal implications. In Indiana, holding a phone or other mobile device while driving may result in a Class C infraction and a fine.

For teens and young adult drivers, sometimes the best messenger is a peer, so speaking up when observing unsafe behavior could help a friend avoid harm. Social media is another way to share your own experiences and concerns to support others in considering the implications of distracted driving.

NCS offers resources related to distracted driving and features a variety of other topics, as well.

On behalf of my fellow Carmel Police Department officers, I wish you safe and enjoyable travel these summer months and beyond.

Drake Sterling is chief of police of the Carmel Police Department. Previously with the Zionsville Police Department, he served in a SWAT capacity for more than 10 years as well as in support services, investigations and uniformed services.