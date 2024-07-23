Night & Day diversions – July 23, 2024

‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre’s production of “Legally Blonde: The Musical” runs through Aug. 25 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe’

Main Street Productions presents “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe” through July 28 at Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.

“Cats”

Civic Theatre’s Young Artists Program’s production of “Cats” is set for July 25-28 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit civictheatre.org.

Feinstein’s cabaret

“Deception: An Evening of Magic & Lies” is set for July 25; Ryan and Lauren Ahlwardt’s Human Jukebox is July 26; and Eric Baker & Friends presents Southern Calfornia in the ‘70s is July 27 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. All performances are at 7:30 p.m. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

Symphony on the Prairie

She’s Got Soul with Capathia Jenkins will perform July 26 and singer-songwriter Cody Fry is set for July 27 at Symphony on the Prairie at Conner Prairie in Fishers. Both performances start at 8 p.m. For more, visit indianapolissymphony.org.

Renegades and Juke Box Heroes

Styx and Foreigner, along with opening act John Waite, will perform at 6:45 p.m. July 26 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. For more, visit livenation.com.

Triple Moon Tour

Alanis Morrissette will perform at 7 p.m. July 27 at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. Joan Jett and the Blackhawks and Morgan Wade are the opening acts. For more, visit livenation.com.

