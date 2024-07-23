Carmel Clay School board OKs new superintendent contract, succession plan

Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees voted unanimously July 22 to approve a contract for Thomas Oestreich, who will become the school district’s superintendent effective at the conclusion of the 2024-25 school year.

“Our theme this year is ‘Love Where You Lead,’ and Dr. Oestreich truly loves Carmel Clay Schools,” CCS Superintendent Michael Beresford said. “He understands that it takes a collaborative team of educators, parents, students, all working together to make the magic happen.”

It was previously announced that Oestreich would succeed Beresford following the current superintendent’s retirement at the end of the coming school year. The contract allows Oestreich and Beresford to move forward with transition planning.

“This spring, Dr. Beresford approached the board letting us know his plans to retire at the end of the 2024-2025 school year,” said Board Member Katie Browning, who led the search. “He let us know that, if it was possible, that he would love to do a successor-type position, which I think was very innovative.”

The board outlined the hiring process and benefits to the succession plan.

“Viewing the superintendent as a face of Carmel schools, within local, community and state levels, we were seeking a leader whose style is proactive, inclusive, adaptable to the changing dynamics of educational leadership,” Browning said. “This board wanted the absolute best for Carmel Clay students, staff (and) the community, and we were set out to look for that wherever that may be.”

The board began its search internally and one of the applicants was Oestreich.

“To say we were interested is an understatement. We were holding him to a very high standard. We wanted to make sure that we found the best candidate. If he wasn’t the best candidate, we would have moved on,” Browning said.

Board Member Greg Brown said that the board unanimously agreed there was no need for an external search because Oestreich had been interviewed and his references contacted. Brown also cited his excellent reputation within the district.

“While our policy does mention the solicitation of applications for a wide geographic area, it was not mandated as a sole approach,” Browning said.

“I just want to congratulate the board on choosing a perfect leader for Carmel Clay Schools moving forward,” Beresford said. “You thoughtfully took on the responsibility with a professional process (and) due diligence like no other.”

Oestreich will serve as successor superintendent until June 30, 2025, and will take the helm as superintendent July 1, 2025.

“I absolutely love this district, our students, our staff, our families, our parents,” Oestreich said. “I love this community and I want the best for Carmel Clay Schools. I’m grateful to the board. I’m grateful to the community. I look forward to the transition this year and let’s continue the phenomenal work that this district does each and every day.”

The three-year contract states Oestreich will receive $189,000 for his year as successor superintendent and a $210,000 base salary annually with a $1,000 per month travel stipend starting July 1, 2025.