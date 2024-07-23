Carmel celebrates summer with Brews on the Boulevard

By Ken Severson

Fun has always been a summer theme and this summer’s fun will continue when the third annual Brews on the Boulevard returns to Carmel from 5 to 10 p.m. Aug. 3, rain or shine.

“This event increases exposure to our local breweries and wineries on our Brews and Barrel Trail,” Kelly Douglas, marketing director for the City of Carmel, stated in an email. “This fun evening of tastings helps draw the public to the brick-and-mortar locations of these participating vendors throughout the year. It’s a great way for our breweries to try new flavors and for the public to find a new favorite beverage. All while listening to great music in a cool, fun location.”

The event is at Carmel’s Midtown Plaza near Monon Boulevard North and South.

Breweries from across Indiana will be on-site to provide samples to those who purchase tasting tickets. Beer also can be purchased directly from the breweries. Tasting tickets are $30 and include a souvenir tasting glass and program.

Additionally, a limited number of VIP prime-hour tickets is available for $50. Prime hour is 4 to 5 p.m., and the tickets include early entry and sampling, along with an insulated backpack.

The Wallow Hollows, an American folk-rock band from Indianapolis, will be the Main Stage headliners starting at 8 p.m. The Walker Band will open for them, beginning at 5:30 p.m. There also will be other musical entertainment.

Food and merchandise vendors will be on-site, including Allied Solutions, All things Carmel, Carmel Clay Parks & Recreations, the Carmel Fire Department booth, the Carmel Police Department Safety booth and Sugar Creek Winery, among others.

Participating Indiana breweries include Carmel-based Bier Brewery, Danny Boy Beer Works/The Goat, Fork and Ale, Social Cantina, Sun King Brewery and Upland Brewery as well as Field Brewing and Grand Junction Brewing Co. of Westfield.

Guests of all ages can enjoy the vendors and music for free. There is no cost to enter the festival. To purchase tasting tickets, visit ontaptickets.com. Tickets can be purchased at the festival by credit card only by scanning QR codes on signage or at the registration tents.