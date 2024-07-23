Blueprint for Improvement: Sleek and stylish Indianapolis kitchen

Built in 1977, this Mystic Bay condo was prime for a modern upgrade, starting with the kitchen. Our team transformed the space into a sleek, contemporary haven that radiates a fresh vibe and perfectly reflects the homeowner’s style.



New flat-panel cabinets, gleaming chrome hardware and a tonal palette establish a modern and sophisticated aesthetic.

Removing the bulkhead allowed us to extend the cabinetry to the ceiling, creating a bold, streamlined look with enhanced functionality and storage.

Reworking the layout enhanced the flow between the kitchen and dining room, allowing for the addition of a larger island and wine fridge.