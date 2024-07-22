Spring Mill Road intersection study launched

The City of Westfield will conduct a study of Spring Mill Road to see if intersection improvements are required along the corridor between 146th to 193rd streets.

Director of Public Works Jonathon Nail told the Board of Public Works and Safety in June the study is part of the city’s capital improvement plan.

“If you drive this roadway, certainly in peak hours, it can get congested. It can be difficult at times to turn left onto Spring Mill Road from certain neighborhood entrances,” Nail said.

A corridor study will be conducted by A&F Engineering of Indianapolis for $97,970, and will investigate intersections that have not been previously flagged for roundabout or signal installation.

Intersections include Greyhound Pass, Liberty Boulevard/Fieldgrass Run, Beechnut Drive, Countryside Boulevard, Wendover Avenue/Tricia Lane, Rambo Drive and Ogala Drive. However, the study does not mean that major changes are imminent.

“The traffic on Spring Mill isn’t quite high enough, and we don’t expect it to get high enough in the future to require a full four-lane boulevard section,” Nail said. “We want to be very smart about how we build out our roadway system. The last thing we want to do is overbuild something that isn’t necessary. We don’t want to spend extra taxpayer dollars on a four-lane section if it’s never truly required. So instead, what we’re trying to focus on with this study is, where do we get the most bang for our buck with investments in intersections to improve safety and traffic flow on Spring Mill Road.”

The Board of Public Works and Safety unanimously approved the contract. Upon completion of the study, A&F Engineering will meet with public works officials to discuss analysis and make recommendations.