Lawrence neighborhood to get new stop signs

All-way stops will replace yield signs at the intersections of High View Court and Winding Creek Place, Pine Grove Court and Winding Creek Drive, and West Ridge Circle and Winding Creek Place in Lawrence following action July 17 by the Lawrence Common Council.

An ordinance establishing the new stop signs was approved unanimously after the council’s Code Committee forwarded a favorable recommendation.

During the committee meeting just prior to the regular council meeting, Councilor Kristie Krone (D-District 6), who sponsored the measure, said a concern was brought to her by a constituent who wanted the stop sign at his street’s intersection changed to a yield sign, to match the yields at other intersections in the Bradford Creek neighborhood.

Krone said she drove the neighborhood and talked with the Lawrence Police Department. She said LPD’s response was that it would be better from a safety standpoint to change all the yield signs to stop signs.

“Stop signs would encourage drivers to come to a complete stop at all intersections and reduce the risk of accidents and improve overall safety of the neighborhood,” she said. “So, with that knowledge, I went back to the constituent (and) told him the findings.”

Krone said the constituent wanted the city to move forward with stops at all the intersections.

LPD Capt. Tracey Cantrell told the committee that the main safety concern is for pedestrians. He said drivers tend to roll through yields more often than stop signs and are less likely to pay attention to who might be in a crosswalk.

During the public comment period at the end of the council meeting, Winding Creek Drive resident Ian Singleton said the new signs will mean three full stops in a 200-yard stretch of roadway. He questioned why the matter was brought to the council and apologized for arriving late and missing the explanation.

Krone invited Singleton to talk more about the matter after the meeting.

The next Lawrence Common Council meeting is 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Lawrence Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St. It will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page, facebook.com/cityoflawrencein.