Carmel middle school girls on wrestling team eager to see sport grow

Ana Penquite figures she will have more company from girls in the wrestling room in the future.

“It’s a fun sport, and there are not a lot of girls at my school that do it,” said Penquite, who will be an eighth-grader at Clay Middle School in August. “When they hear about it, they are surprised.”

That may change, since the IHSAA announced this spring that girls wrestling will be a sanctioned sport in the 2024-25 season.

“I feel a lot more girls will join knowing that more girls will be doing it,” said Penquite, who has been wrestling for approximately four years.

Penquite wrestled on the middle school co-ed team in the 95-pound class. She likely will move up to the 106-pound class this year. She was second in her division in the Indiana State Wrestling Association girls folkstyle state meet in March in the 14-and-under, 97-pound class. She was second in that meet in her 12-and-under class in 2023 and third in 2022.

Penquite, who played softball for Clay in the spring, also is a student at Ballet Studio of Carmel.

“Ballet helps with flexibility and balance (for wrestling),” Penquite said.

Her goal is to place in the Hamilton County middle school meet.

Penquite and Laila Mack, who will also be an eighth-grader, were the only Clay Middle School female wrestlers last season.

Mack said she is excited about girls wrestling becoming an IHSAA-sanctioned sport because it gives her new opportunities.

Mack placed eighth in the 125-pound class in February in the girls state middle school finals at Center Grove.

“What makes me passionate about wrestling is that there are no other sports like it. It keeps me active and lets me meet new people and make new friends,” Mack said. “It’s such a fun thing to do because it’s hard and I like to push myself, and the reward that comes with getting a medal or title at the end of a tournament is very worth it.”

Although she loves wrestling, her favorite sport is rugby.

“(Rugby) is just as physical as wrestling but it comes with more team parts of the game,” said Mack, who started wrestling in sixth grade.