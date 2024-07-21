Opinion: A remarkable day at the baseball field

Commentary by Jeff Worrell

It was a typical Carmel Dads’ Club baseball Saturday in April when the next player up to bat and his father, the coach, realized the athlete’s grandfather in the stands just collapsed because of a heart attack. As the story was relayed to me, an athletic field in Carmel turned out to be a true family event.

Remarkable is the care the grandfather received on the athletic field. Remarkable because it was provided by multiple volunteers, willing to step in and provide lifesaving measures. Remarkable because two medical professionals, including a cardiologist new to our area, took charge and later remarked how many people volunteered to assist. Remarkable because a Carmel police officer was on the scene with an AED in his squad car. Remarkable because the son and grandson’s prayers were answered, and grandfather will see many more home runs.

This story is a testament to the strong sense of community and civility in Carmel, where people are willing to step up and help others in need. We are a place where bystanders don’t just watch but come together to make a difference. We cannot overlook the strong sense of community that nurtures this kind of response. A demonstration of caring and willingness to get involved left a lasting impression on the new cardiologist, proving that in Carmel, we are succeeding when it comes to practicing civility and valuing and respecting all members of the community.